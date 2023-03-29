'All is well, no worries', says Sanjay Raut after meeting Sonia and Rahul

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday called on senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to resolve the differences over the Savarkar fracas which threatened to spoil relations between the two parties.



After emerging from the meeting, a relaxed Raut tweeted: "Met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi today. Discussed several crucial issues with them in detail. Everything is fine There's nothing to worry about."



Earlier on Tuesday, Raut had met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the same issue that had driven a chasm among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra.



After today's meeting followed by his telling tweet, state political circles indicate that the crisis between the Congress-Sena (UBT) may have blown over and the relations would return to normal.