All issues at LAC need to be resolved as per existing bilateral pacts: Rajnath to Chinese defence minister Li

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu that development of India-China ties is premised on prevalence of peace at the border and all issues must be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements.

Singh said this at a bilateral meeting with Li amid the three-year border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained ties between the two sides.

The talks took place hours after Li arrived in New Delhi to attend a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India on Friday.