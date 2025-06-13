All oil tanks of sunken ship plugged, no evidence of leakage: DGS report

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) on Friday said capping and plugging of all identified fuel oil tanks of the Liberian-flagged ship which sank off the Kerala coast last month, has been completed and there is no evidence of oil leakage in the vicinity of the wreck.

According to a situation report issued by the DGS, the oil containment measures have temporarily stabilised the situation, but full risk mitigation will happen only on successful commencement of saturation diving to extract the remaining trapped fuel oil from the vessel, MSC Elsa 3.

"Delays in mobilisation of saturation diving equipment have already shifted the initial operational timelines," it said, adding that according to the salvors, hot tapping and oil extraction will take around 24 days -- weather permitting.

The DGS said it has directed the salvors to submit two revised schedules — "one optimistic, assuming good weather, and one realistic, accounting for monsoon disruptions".

Besides this, the report also states that efforts to recover the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) were not yet successful and the diving operations for it will continue.

The SEAMAC III vessel, from which the divers were working, has returned to Kochi for conversion to saturation diving operations and the process is expected to take three days, the report said.

Regarding the clean-up process along the shoreline, it said the Marine Emergency Response Centre (MERC) has reported that 58 containers have been delivered to port with one small container piece recovered during the day and the hydraulic oil barrels have also been secured.