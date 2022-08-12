All police cadres are one: Allahabad HC

In an important decision, the Allahabad High Court has said that the PAC and Civil or Armed Police are a part of the same force and cannot be termed as separate.

Hence transfer can be done from Provincial Armed Constabulary to Civil Police or from Civil Police to PAC.

The High Court has upheld the large-scale transfer of PAC constables, head constables of different districts of the state to the civil police and said that there is no irregularity in the transfer order.