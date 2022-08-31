Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao calls for 'BJP-mukt Bharat'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday said all states should withdraw the general consent given to the CBI.



Addressing a press conference in Patna with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by his side, Rao alleged that all central agencies were being "misused" by the BJP to target its political opponents.



"All central investigative agencies, including the CBI, are being misused by the Centre to target the BJP's political rivals in the country. This should stop now and all state governments should withdraw their consent to the CBI. After all, policing is a state subject," he said.



Rao's comments come amid demands by leaders of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar to withdraw the general consent to the CBI.



According to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs consent from the respective state governments for conducting investigations in their jurisdictions.



If the general consent is withdrawn, the agency has to seek permission from the state government for registering a case.



Nine states, including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Meghalaya, have already withdrawn general consent for the CBI to probe cases in their jurisdiction.

Rao also took on the BJP, tweaking its slogan of 'Congress-mukt Bharat'. "What we need now is BJP-mukt Bharat (BJP-free India)," he said.

Rao who has been trying to formulate a non-Congress, non-BJP front for several years.

"Why Third Front, we are working on the main Front," he said. "All Opposition parties should come together and raise the slogan for a BJP-mukt Bharat... We will try to unite all Opposition parties in the country," added Rao, indicating that he was on board with the idea.

"You will see the results that we will bring together with like-minded parties and thrash out all the contentious issues," he added.

Rao, who reached Patna today, held an hour-long discussion with Nitish Kumar, where Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present.