All-woman bench to hear matters in SC

The first all-woman bench was set up in 2013 when a bench of Justices Gyan Sudha Misra and Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted followed by a bench of Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee in 2018.



There are three women judges in the top court at present including Justice Kohli, B V Nagarathna, and Trivedi.



Justice Nagarathna is also set to become first woman Chief Justice in 2027.



The apex court currently has a strength of 27 judges including the CJI, against a sanctioned strength of 34.