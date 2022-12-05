All-woman chairpersons panel for first time in Kerala Assembly history

For the first time in the history of the Kerala Legislative Assembly an all-woman panel of chairpersons would chair the House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The historic decision was taken after Speaker A N Shamseer, who replaced M B Rajesh in the post, proposed to have an all-woman chairpersons panel and subsequently, two names were suggested by the ruling Left and one by the opposition UDF.

The three-member panel now comprises Asha C K from CPI, U Prathibha from CPI(M) and K K Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India, an UDF ally.