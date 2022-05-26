Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991
The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observed that the accused cops had indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent persons by calling them terrorists
In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court has denied bail to 34 constables of the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) who have been accused of killing 10 Sikh men in an alleged fake encounter in 1991, treating them as terrorists.
Thereafter, the remaining passengers/pilgrims kept roaming the pilgrims' bus the whole day here and there with the police personnel and after that, the policemen left the bus in a Gurudwara in Pilibhit at night, whereas 10 Sikh youths, who were alighted from the pilgrims' bus, were killed by the police.
All the 47 convicts/appellants moved to the High Court. Out of these 47 convicts, 12 were granted bail by a co-ordinate bench of the high court either on the grounds of age or severe ailment.
