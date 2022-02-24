Allahabad HC denies bail to man who sent woman's pictures to family

The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to a man who allegedly sent his girlfriend's intimate pictures to her family.



The court termed it "as an exclusive case of betrayal of the faith of the victim by the applicant" and said that the man was "most gender insensitive and crooked person".



Both, victim and applicant Balram Jaiswal, came into contact with each other through Facebook. When this relationship deepened, both of them visited a number of places where he took some "videos and pictures" in intimate condition and thereafter, started exploiting her.