Allahabad HC directs compensation for Covid-19 victims

Allowing writ petitions filed by Kusum Lata Yadav and several others, a division bench comprising Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Vikram D Chauhan directed the state authorities to release the ex-gratia payment to the dependents of Covid victims within a period of one month.



The petitioners in this case are dependents of deceased government employees, who were engaged in election duty, and died due to Covid-19 thereafter.



They challenged clause 12 of the government order (GO) dated June 1, 2021, primarily on the ground that it allows payment of compensation only if death has occurred within 30 days of election duty.



The petitioners would be entitled for ex-gratia payment to the tune of Rs 30 lakh as per GO issued by the state government to compensate the dependents of any such deceased person.