Allahabad HC fines petitioner for repeated pleas against UP CM in Gorakhpur riot case

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, has now dismissed the petition of Parwaz and another under section 482 (inherent powers of high court) of Criminal Procedure Code, imposed the cost which has to be deposited in the Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties within four weeks, failing which the same will be recovered as arrears of land revenue from estates/assets of the petitioner.



"The petitioner appears to be a busybody who himself is facing several criminal cases, and he has been fighting this case since 2007. The petitioner must have been incurring huge expenses in engaging counsel to contest this case before the trial court, this court and the Supreme Court. His resources to fight the litigation should be a matter of investigation. There may be some force in the submission raised by Manish Goyal, the Additional Advocate General, that the petitioner is an impostor who has been set up by forces opposing Yogi Adityanath, the present Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and the forces which do not want progress of Uttar Pradesh and India," the high court observed while taking a serious note of the repeated litigations filed by the applicants before different courts.



"It is for the state to investigate said aspect, however, this court does not want to say anything further or give any direction in this regard," the high court added.