Allahabad HC grants bail to Siddique Kappan in PMLA case after two years of jail

After two years of jail, the Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to Siddique Kappan, a Kerala-based journalist in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The order paves the way for his release, three months after the Supreme Court (SC) granted him bail in all other cases registered against him on 9 September.

Today's bail order was passed by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh while advocates Ishan Baghel and Mohammad Khalid appeared for Kappan.