Allahabad HC grants interim anticipatory bail to Swami Chinmayanand

The high court directed the victim and the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply in this case within four weeks.



Justice Samit Gopal pronounced the order after hearing the counsel for Chinmayanand.



The petitioner took the plea that he is a 75-year-old man and does not have any criminal history. Besides, he is running many medical and educational institutions and is a person of high political and spiritual value.



Even before this petition, the court had stayed the arrest of the petitioner in writ proceedings.



Additional Advocate General M.C. Chaturvedi and Additional Government Advocate A.K. Sand opposed the bail application on behalf of the state government.