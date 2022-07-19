Allahabad HC rejects revision petition in Babri demolition case

After a long legal battle, the special CBI court on September 30, 2020, pronounced the judgment in the criminal trial and acquitted all the accused.



The trial judge had refused to believe newspaper articles, video clips as evidence as the originals of the same were not produced, while the entire edifice of the case rested on pieces of documentary evidence.



The trial judge also held that the CBI could not produce any evidence that the accused had a meeting of mind with 'Karsevaks' who demolished the disputed structure.