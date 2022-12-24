Allahabad HC reserves verdict on OBC quota in local body polls in UP

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Saturday reserved its verdict on the issue of OBC quota in local body elections in Uttar Pradesh.

On December 12, the high court restrained the State Election Commission from issuing a notification to conduct urban local body polls following objections that the state government did not observe the triple test formula suggested by the Supreme Court for deciding OBC reservations for elections.

A division bench of Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Saurabh Lavania Saturday completed the hearing on the bunch of PILs challenging the OBC quota prepared by the state government.