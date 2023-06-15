Allahabad HC restrains Al Jazeera from telecasting film 'India....Who lit the Fuse?'

Considering the seriousness of allegations made in the writ, which are likely to have far reaching consequences, the petition does require consideration, the court observed.

"Considering the evil consequences that are likely to occur on the telecast/broadcast of the film in question, we are of the view that the broadcast/telecast of the film in question be deferred pending consideration of the cause in the present petition," it said.

"In view of the deliberations and discussions held above, we restrain the fifth respondent i.e. Al Jazeera from telecasting/broadcasting/releasing the film India....Who lit the Fuse? till the issues raised in the present petition are adjudicated after notice to the fifth respondent," the court said.