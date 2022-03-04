Allahabad HC seeks info on meat ban in Mathura

On a petition challenging the prohibition on the sale of meat and other non-vegetarian items by the Uttar Pradesh government in 22 municipal wards of Mathura that have been declared as "sacred pilgrimage place", the Allahabad High Court has directed the state counsel to submit information in this regard within a week, failing which the request for interim relief will be considered on the next date of hearing on March 9.



On September 10 last year, the Additional Chief Secretary (Religious Endowment), had passed an order to designate the 22 municipal wards.



The following day, the District Food Security Officer (DFSO), Mathura, passed an order suspending the registration license of the meat shops and restaurants in the aforesaid areas.



Hearing the writ petition filed by Mujahid and eight others, a division bench comprising Justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Shekhar Kumar Yadav directed to put up this case on March 9 for the next hearing.