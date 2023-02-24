Allahabad HC seeks progress report on probe into Kanpur Dehat incident

The high court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Avanish Kumar Pandey, who sought the court's intervention in the matter.



A woman and her daughter were allegedly burnt alive after a house caught fire when the police and administration teams were clearing encroachments in a Kanpur Dehat village on February 13.



During the course of arguments, it was informed on behalf of the state government that immediate action had been taken and an order of suspension issued as well as an FIR under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against officials.