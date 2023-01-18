Allahabad HC seeks response on ban on caste rallies

A bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on an old Public Interest Litigation petition filed by Motilal Yadav in 2013.



The court had put an interim ban on caste-based rallies but when no action was taken on its order for nine years, the bench on December 5, 2022, issued fresh notices to the four major political parties of the state seeking their response as to why there should not be a complete ban on caste-based rallies in the state.



The bench had also asked the CEC as to why the Election Commission of India should not take action against those holding caste-based rallies.