Allahabad High Court: Bible distribution not ''religious conversion allurement''

Distributing the Holy Bible and imparting good teachings cannot be termed as an "allurement for religious conversion" under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, the Allahabad High Court said on 7 September.

The high court's Lucknow bench also said a stranger cannot lodge FIRs under the act and granted bail to two accused booked for allegedly luring people from the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe communities for conversion to Christianity.

A bench of Justice Shamim Ahmad passed the order allowing an appeal against the rejection of bail pleas of Jose Papachen and Sheeja. The appellants were sent to jail after the police registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by a BJP functionary in Ambedkar Nagar district on 24 January.