Allahabad High Court quashes UP govt orders notifying 18 OBCs as Scheduled Castes

Attacking the BJP on the HC decision, Samajwadi Party said that the reservation to the 18 most backward communities got cancelled due to ineffective action by the BJP government in court.



"SP President Shri Akhilesh Yadav had fulfilled his promise to include 18 most backward castes in the Scheduled Castes, which was rejected by the BJP's central government.



"Now the reservation has got cancelled due to poor handling of the case by the BJP's Yogi Adityanath government and due to lack of support from the BJP government at the Centre," the party said in a tweet in Hindi from its official Twitter handle.



"BJP also gave lollipops to these castes but did not keep its promise. This is a complete betrayal of those of the 18 most backward castes. Where are those BJP leaders who do politics of backward castes and the leaders of their allies? An answer is needed from the BJP government for its anti-backward step," he said.



The castes which the respective SP and Yogi governments intended to include in the SC category were - Majhwar, Kahar, Kashyap, Kevat, Mallah, Nishad, Kumhar, Prajapati, Dheevar, Bind, Bhar, Rajbhar, Dhiman, Batham, Turha, Godia, Manjhi and Machchhua.