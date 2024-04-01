Allahabad High Court sets date for hearing plea on Shahi Idgah mosque

The Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed 4 April for hearing a plea regarding maintainability of a suit seeking "removal" of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura that stands adjacent to the Krishna Janmasthan temple.

The petition claims that the mosque has been built on a 13.37 acre piece of land of the Katra Keshav Deo temple.

After hearing the matter, justice Mayank Kumar Jain fixed the next date of hearing in the case on 4 April.

The counsel for the Muslim side, Taslima Aziz Ahmadi, appearing through video conference, submitted before the court that the suit is barred by limitation.

On Monday, the Muslim side concluded its arguments on their objection regarding maintainability of the suit.