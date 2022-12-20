Allahabad University violence: FIR against 43 guards, students hold ‘panchayat’
Based on a complaint by a student leader, the FIR stated that guards opened fire at students who were holding a peaceful dharna for more than three months against a fee hike by the university
A day after clashes erupted between students and security guards on the campus of the prestigious Allahabad University, an FIR was registered against 43 private security guards at Colonel Ganj police station in Prayagraj.
Based on a complaint filed by a student leader, the FIR states that security guards opened fire at students who were holding a peaceful dharna for more than three months against a 400 percent fee hike.
NSUI leader Vivekanand Pathak had shared a Facebook video in which security guards can be seen opening fire at students.
Vivekanand himself was also hit on the head and left bleeding. Students condemned the attack on him, saying "the law and order situation in UP is on the ventilator."
The NSUI leader alleged that guards attacked the students at the behest of the university’s administration.
Meanwhile, student leaders held a ‘panchayat’ at the Union Hall and sought restoration of the students’ union. They also demanded the suspension of the contract between the university and the private firm that provides security guards to the university.
Former president of Allahabad University and SP leader Richa, while addressing the ‘panchayat’, said, “Anarchism prevails in the university. We gathered here to decide how to end this anarchism”.
As per the media reports, two cars were damaged, and motorcycles were set on fire during the clash.
While students alleged that security guards lathi-charged and fired at them, which led to the violence, the university administration claimed that “unknown elements” tried to enter forcibly and clashed with guards who tried to stop them.
The Prayagraj police said, “Video footage is being analysed for probe and action. Two motorcycles were torched in the incident. Students are taken into confidence.”
Classes were suspended by the administration after the incident.
“In view of the unfortunate incidents of violence and serious misconduct that have taken place today, wherein unknown elements broke open thelocks of the university gates, which resulted in violence between them and the guards. Stone pelting and torching of vehicles have led to a panic-stricken situation; the work in the university shall remain suspended,” read the notification issued by the university administration.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi had earlier raised the issue in the House.
Calling the Modi government naye angrez (new colonizers), he alleged, “Campuses are crying under this regime.”
