Allegation of sexual harassment: Mary Kom to lead probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh
Boxing great MC Mary Kom will lead a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The government-appointed Committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next one month.
The other members of the panel are Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhika Sreeman.
The announcement of the panel was made by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday.
Thakur had decided to form the Committee on Saturday following a three-day sit-in protest by some of the country’s top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya against WFI and Singh.
Vinesh had claimed that the WFI chief has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years, a charge that the BJP MP has vehemently denied.
Phogat also alleged that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers.
