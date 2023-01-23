Allegation of sexual harassment: Mary Kom to lead probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Boxing great MC Mary Kom will lead a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The government-appointed Committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next one month.

The other members of the panel are Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhika Sreeman.