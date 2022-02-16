Allegation of 'Unlawful appointment' in AIIMS reaches CVC

A senior Doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has been accused of misusing his official position to get his wife appointed as Junior Medical Officer, reveals a Delhi based advocate application to the Central Vigilance Commission.



"Dr Ranjan Gupta, Assistant Professor at AIIMS, New Delhi, was the principal investigator of the project entitled 'Multi institutional Network Program on Systematic Lupus Eurythmics' which was funded by the Dept of Biotechnology, Govt of India. He appointed his wife in this project in contravention to the CCS conduct rule for fraudulently obtaining undue financial benefit from government exchequer", reads the application from advocate Rupali Kumari, copy available with IANS.



The advertisement issued by Dr Ranjan Gupta was a sham and he ensured that nobody except his wife would attend the interview for the post of Junior medical officer, says the application which was sent to the CVC on July 16, 2021.



"The selection committee comprised of Dr Ranjan Gupta, Dr Saumya Ranjan, Dr Sirish Ippagunta and Dr Shami Mohammad. It is also clear that Dr Ranjan Gupta in his capacity as Principal Investigator of the project had constituted this selection committee. It is impossible that the other members of the committee were not aware that Dr Ambika Gupta was the wife of Dr Ranjan Gupta which is apparent from her credentials. Surprisingly only Dr Ambika Gupta attended the interview for the post of junior medical officer. There is a reason to believe that no intimation was sent to other two candidates and there is a strong possibility that other two candidates were fictitious and their names were used to camouflage the corrupt practice of Dr Ranjan Gupta to ensure appointment of his wife", the complaint reads further.