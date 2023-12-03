Alleged assault on Meitei couple in Delhi turns out not to be ethnically motivated

A man from Manipur, his wife and his sister were allegedly assaulted by a group of people from the same state in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, police said on Saturday, 2 December.

Police added that the victims earlier told them that they were Meiteis and suspected that they were beaten up by people from their "opponent group".

According to a police official, the accused have been identified and it has been confirmed that the incident is not an outcome of any tribal or ethnic clash.

The victim belong to the Meitei community while the alleged belong to Poumai community, the official said.

The incident took place because both the parties alleged that the other party "insulted" the females accompanying them, police said.

A video of the incident has surfaced in which the people involved in clash are seen punching each other.

Police said two women, who were seen in the video, have been identified. The other accused are Vielsielou, Marizo , Alex and James. They had a party at Vielsielou's residence.

Police learned that the man, his wife and his sister were dropping a friend home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.