The chilli powder incident: Alleged Army atrocities in J&K spark outcry

In the wake of recent incidents in the Poonch–Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir, where four Army jawans were killed in an ambush, reports of three civilian deaths—allegedly due to torture in custody—have sparked outrage and demands for a thorough investigation.

The incident has brought attention to the complex and volatile situation in the region, with conflicting narratives from different sources.

The Incident:

According to a report in the Hindu published on 23 December, three civilians, Mohammad Showkat (22), Safeer Hussain (45) and Shabir Ahmad (32), were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning following the attack on Army personnel last week.

Subsequently, they were found dead on 22 December with multiple injuries. A viral video on social media apparently showed Army personnel stripping the three men and putting chilli powder on them.