Allu Arjun moves Delhi High Court over misuse of identity and AI impersonation

Actor Allu Arjun has approached the Delhi High Court seeking urgent intervention to prevent the unauthorised use of his name, voice and likeness across digital platforms.

The matter was heard on Friday by Tushar Rao Gedela, who indicated that an interim order may be granted in favour of the actor.

Appearing on Arjun’s behalf, senior advocate Swathi Sukumar argued that the actor’s personality rights were being widely misused for commercial purposes. These included the sale of merchandise featuring his image and signature, as well as the operation of voice-cloning tools, artificial intelligence chatbots and the creation of objectionable content.

The court was told that certain applications allow users to interact with an AI-generated version of the actor, raising concerns over potential misuse, including fraud and impersonation. Counsel described such platforms as posing significant risks, particularly where they simulate video calls or voice interactions resembling the actor.