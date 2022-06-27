AltNews cofounder Mohammad Zubair arrested by Delhi Police

Journalist and co-founder of fact checking website AltNews Mohammed Zubair has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments”.

AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha said Mohammed Zubair was called to Delhi for questioning in a different case but was arrested in this case.

He was also charged for promoting “enmity between two communities.”

After the arrest, Prateek Sinha alleged, “No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests”.