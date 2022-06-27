AltNews cofounder Mohammad Zubair arrested by Delhi Police
AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha said Mohammed Zubair was called to Delhi for questioning in a different case but was arrested in this case
Journalist and co-founder of fact checking website AltNews Mohammed Zubair has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments”.
He was also charged for promoting “enmity between two communities.”
After the arrest, Prateek Sinha alleged, “No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests”.
Delhi Police, however, claimed that Zubair, who was being targeted by the Hindutva troll army, had 'joined the investigation' in this case.
Pertinently, a case was registered at the Special Cell police station against Zubair for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
“After having sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested,” claimed Delhi Police.
He is still being questioned and police will present him before a magistrate tomorrow to seek further custody, said sources.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was among the first to react. He demanded the immediate release of Zubair, saying that his arrest is an attack on truth.
Many other opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Sitaram Yechury too took to Twitter to express outrage against the development.
Zubair's arrest was also condemned by journalists and civil society members:
Published: 27 Jun 2022, 8:40 PM