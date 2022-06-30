Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair flown to Bangalore

The Special Cell has said that he was evasive and not cooperating with the officials. After recovering the laptop, the police will try to access the hard disk memory to check the edited materials allegedly posted by him. The laptop will be sent for the forensic examinations at CFSL, Rohini.



"My laptop and my phone storage are my personal things. They want my laptop only to harass me, only because I have been challenging what certain people have been saying, and some of those people are in power," Zubair had said through his counsel Vrinda Grover before a Delhi court.