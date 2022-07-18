Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair seeks urgent hearing in SC on his plea against FIRs

Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair on Monday sought an urgent listing of his plea in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of FIRs lodged against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Zubair's lawyer Vrinda Grover that the petitioner, a fact checker and journalist, has been facing a slew of FIRs and his plea needed an urgent hearing.