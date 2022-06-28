Alt news co-founder Zubair sent to 1-day police custody

Alt news co-founder Mohammed Zubair, arrested on Monday, has been sent to an one-day police custody by a court in New Delhi.



"We had moved an application for one-day police custody remand and after considering all the facts and merits of the case, the court granted it," a senior Delhi Police officer told IANS.



He said that the counsel for the accused moved application for grant of bail, however, the same was heard at length and after not finding the merits, the bail was ultimately declined.