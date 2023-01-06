Alteration of boundaries between 2 states purely political issue: Meghalaya to SC

The petition stated that the MoU signed by the two states is a sovereign act between the states to demarcate the boundaries in a fair and transparent manner which cannot be interfered with by way of a writ petition and much less by passing an interim order.



Moreover, the scope of judicial review in respect of such matters is extremely narrow, it said.



"It is respectfully submitted that in passing the impugned judgment Division Bench failed to appreciate that the MoU dated March 29, 2022, signed between the State of Assam and the State of Meghalaya in the presence of Union Minister of Home Affairs settling outstanding boundary disputes in respect of six areas.



"Clause 19 of MoU required the Survey of India to demarcate the boundary of the State of Assam and the State of Meghalaya in respect of six areas in presence of representatives of both the states. The interim order passed by the Single Judge has in effect resulted in stalling the said process of demarcation of boundary between the two states and derailing the resolution of a long pending boundary dispute between the State of Assam and the State of Meghalaya," the plea said.



The state government said the high court ought to have interfered with the interim order passed by the single judge as the same was passed in a mechanical manner without adherence to the judicially determined principles for grant of interim relief.