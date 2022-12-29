Always work for those in need: Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya

"If you are a believer, you need to think of others. If you only think of yourself that is not what is expected of you, always work for those who are in need," he said.



"We are born human beings, and wherever I may be, I will continue to work for humanity," he added.



The Dalai Lama, who is known for his infectious sense of humour, laughed heartily on quite a few occasions as he took his seat on a raised platform, with huge drawings of Tibetan tantric symbols in the background.



Known for blending a keen eye for matters of the world with profound spiritual enquiry, the Dalai Lama prefaced his discourse by snacking on Tibetan bread and tea, expounding on the value of having good teeth.