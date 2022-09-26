Amanatullah Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody in the Waqf board graft case

Later section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as section 409 of the IPC were added into the case.



Following the two-year-old case, the Anti-Corruption Branch had summoned the legislator, on September 16 while it parallely conducted raids at four locations connected to him and found incriminating material at multiple places.



As per officials, Khan has also allegedly misappropriated the funds of the Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from the Delhi Government. During ACB's raid at four locations, Rs 24 lakh cash was recovered and two illegal and unlicensed weapons, cartridges and ammunition were also seized.