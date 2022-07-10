Amarnath tragedy could have been averted if Doppler radar at Banihal was functional

A Doppler radar is an important tool that gives the India Meteorological Department (IMD) a more accurate assessment of the clouds and rainfall in the given range of the radar, 100 km in case at Banihal.



At Banihal, this Doppler radar is an X-band radar to be installed at a high point to get clearer access to the atmospheric changes in the hilly terrain. The location is under the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), that too at a high altitude, away from any village. "That is the reason, there are accessibility issues too. Also, it may have been announced earlier, but the procurement procedure is a lengthy process. It takes time," said a scientist from IMD.



The radar is slated to cover the entire Pir Panjal range and once functional, would also be helpful in predicting better weather forecast for the 270 km Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the main road used by Amarnath Yatris.



IMD's Upper Air Instrumentation Division is working on giving the final touches and currently the testing is going on.



IMD's Director General (Meteorology) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "the work is going on."