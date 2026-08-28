Amarnath Yatra 2026 concludes with arrival of Chhari Mubarak at holy cave

The annual Amarnath Yatra formally concluded on Friday with the arrival of the Chhari Mubarak, or Lord Shiva’s holy mace, at the cave shrine and the performance of the final puja on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The 57-day pilgrimage ended after traditional prayers were conducted inside the shrine, located at an altitude of 3,880 metres in the Kashmir Himalayas.

Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, led the morning prayers and Vedic chanting inside the holy cave.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the Samapan Puja to mark the formal conclusion of the pilgrimage. He thanked the security forces, local residents and volunteers for their contribution to its conduct.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, headed by Sinha, said more than 4.8 lakh devotees undertook the pilgrimage this year through the traditional Pahalgam route in north Kashmir and the shorter Baltal route.