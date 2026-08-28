Amarnath Yatra 2026 concludes with arrival of Chhari Mubarak at holy cave
Shrine Board says more than 4.8 lakh pilgrims visited the cave through the Pahalgam and Baltal routes
The annual Amarnath Yatra formally concluded on Friday with the arrival of the Chhari Mubarak, or Lord Shiva’s holy mace, at the cave shrine and the performance of the final puja on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
The 57-day pilgrimage ended after traditional prayers were conducted inside the shrine, located at an altitude of 3,880 metres in the Kashmir Himalayas.
Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, led the morning prayers and Vedic chanting inside the holy cave.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the Samapan Puja to mark the formal conclusion of the pilgrimage. He thanked the security forces, local residents and volunteers for their contribution to its conduct.
The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, headed by Sinha, said more than 4.8 lakh devotees undertook the pilgrimage this year through the traditional Pahalgam route in north Kashmir and the shorter Baltal route.
The pilgrimage concluded peacefully without any terror-related incident. Authorities had put unprecedented security arrangements in place, while helicopter services were not permitted this year.
Forty-two pilgrims died of natural causes, primarily cardiac failure and illnesses associated with the high altitude, during the yatra.
The movement of pilgrims from both base camps had earlier been suspended after heavy rain, cloudbursts and landslides damaged the tracks from 9 August. Maintenance work was subsequently undertaken along the routes.
Although the pilgrimage formally concluded at the cave shrine on Friday, the closing rituals will continue with the return journey of the holy mace. The ceremonies will culminate with its ritual immersion in the Lidder River at Pahalgam on 30 August.
Located in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the cave contains a naturally formed ice stalagmite that grows and recedes with the phases of the moon. Devotees worship the formation as a symbol of Lord Shiva.
With IANS inputs