Amarnath Yatra: Jammu announces route restrictions from 2 July

Traffic Police in Jammu have announced a series of route restrictions and diversions from 2 July ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, to ensure the smooth passage of pilgrim convoys through the city.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 is scheduled to begin on 3 July, with the first convoy departing from Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar on 2 July. According to the traffic advisory, the Baltal-bound convoy will leave at 4 am, followed by the Pahalgam-bound convoy at 4.15 am.

Officials said no civilian traffic will be permitted on designated routes from 3.45 am until the tail end of the Pahalgam convoy has passed.