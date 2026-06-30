Amarnath Yatra: Jammu announces route restrictions from 2 July
Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 is scheduled to begin on 3 July, with the first convoy departing from Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar on 2 July
Traffic Police in Jammu have announced a series of route restrictions and diversions from 2 July ahead of the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, to ensure the smooth passage of pilgrim convoys through the city.
The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 is scheduled to begin on 3 July, with the first convoy departing from Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar on 2 July. According to the traffic advisory, the Baltal-bound convoy will leave at 4 am, followed by the Pahalgam-bound convoy at 4.15 am.
Officials said no civilian traffic will be permitted on designated routes from 3.45 am until the tail end of the Pahalgam convoy has passed.
The restrictions will apply to several major roads and intersections across Jammu, including routes connecting Canal Head, Bhagwati Nagar, Belicharana, Bikram Chowk, Panama Chowk, Ware House, B.C. Road, Amphalla and Janipur, among others.
Traffic Police will also establish cut-off points on National Highway-44 at Nagwal/Palli Morh, Kunjwani Chowk, Bajalta Cut, Sidhra Cut, Atal Chowk and TCP Nagrota. During the yatra period, heavy motor vehicles will not be allowed beyond these points after 10 pm, while light motor vehicles will be stopped after midnight.
The 57-day pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on 28 August.
Authorities have also confirmed that helicopter services will not be available for pilgrims this year after both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes were declared no-fly zones.
With IANS inputs