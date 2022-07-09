Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst

Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15 people were killed and over 40 injured in a cloudburst on Friday evening.

Authorities have temporarily suspended the Yatra from both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, BSF, CRPF, Army, police and ITBP resumed rescue operation with the first light on Saturday morning, officials said.