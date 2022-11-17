Amazon confirms layoffs, employees say 'horrendous way to treat people'

As Big Tech goes through the layoff season, e-commerce giant Amazon has confirmed job losses at the company, saying that in the current macroeconomic environment, some teams are "making adjustments" amid "consolidation of some teams and programmes".

The company did not reveal the exact number of employees being hit although earlier reports put the number at 10,000 employees or 3 per cent of its workforce.

"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we always look at each of our businesses and what we believe we should change," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying TechCrunch late on Wednesday.