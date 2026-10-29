Amazon cuts 250 jobs in devices and services division amid wider tech layoffs

Amazon has reportedly cut 250 jobs in its devices division, following nearly 1,000 retail job cuts

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Amazon has reportedly laid off around 250 employees in its devices and services division as the US technology giant looks to streamline operations and align its workforce with key product priorities.

According to multiple reports, employees were informed of the job cuts through early-morning emails and text messages. Most of those affected held software development roles within the division, which is responsible for products such as Kindle e-readers, Alexa-enabled devices and other consumer electronics.

Amazon confirmed the layoffs, stating that it had completed a thorough review of its organisational structure and decided to eliminate certain positions as part of its efforts to improve operational efficiency.

The latest round of job cuts comes just weeks after the company unveiled new Kindle e-readers and tablet computers. On Wednesday, Amazon also launched a new alarm clock and photo frame powered by Alexa, its voice assistant.

The reductions follow nearly 1,000 job cuts reportedly made in Amazon's retail division earlier this month. While the devices and services unit focuses on consumer technology products, the retail division primarily manages the company's online shopping operations.