'Amazon wanted to destroy us, they destroyed us', Future Retail to SC

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, representing Amazon, at the beginning of the hearing said as far as resumption of arbitration is concerned it appears that both parties have found common ground, and they are interested in resumption. However, Subramanium vehemently objected to the sudden handover of Future Retail assets. Citing a prayer in Amazon's application, Subramanium opposed the alienation of Future Retail assets and added, "Can't be a magical switch...Future Retail shops should continue to remain with it; operated by FRL until the matter is resolved by an arbitral tribunal".



Citing Future Retail's accounts, he submitted that in their own annual return they say that they have enough money to pay all rentals and they told the bank they're in a situation to pay their rentals. "It is just a smoke screen," said Subramanium, on Future's claim that they have no money to pay rentals of the shops.



Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, another counsel for Amazon, said the transfer of shops is a collusive act and the counter filed by FRL establishes that transfer to shops to MDA group was collusive and consensual act. "800 of these leases are then handed over to MDA group and as lessees they allow the same FRL to be the licensee... Is this remotely possible without connivance... I haven't heard of such cooperative lessees in India," said Chinoy.



The bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said 'if the landlords are not before us how can court pass an order injuncting them from taking possession'.



Salve said his client's bank accounts are frozen and everyone's hoping if the scheme gets through, Reliance comes in, everyone will get the money and it is the hard reality that's where Amazon has got us.