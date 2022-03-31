Amazon offers Rs 65 lakh, other rewards to Indian grassroot startups

The winning startup will take home Rs 40 lakh, and the first and second runners up will win Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.



Amazon said it has collaborated with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, National Innovation Foundation (an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology), and the NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council, Fireside Ventures and Freshworks to advance the objective of nurturing grassroot innovations.



"India might still be the third largest startup ecosystem in the world but ours is the ecosystem where the grassroot innovators have equal opportunities," said Union Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.