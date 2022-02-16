Amend additional Covid curbs as cases declining, Centre to states

"With the changing epidemiology of Covid-19 pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines aimed at minimising the transmission and circulation of the virus have been reviewed and updated," he wrote in the letter.



Highlighting that the Union Health Ministry has revised guidelines for international arrivals, he asked states to amend the additional restrictions they had imposed too.



"In view of the high Covid case trajectory, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. However, while effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions.