Amend laws to punish rape of dead bodies: K'taka HC tells Centre

The High Court of Karnataka has asked the Centre to amend the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or bring in new ones criminalizing and providing for punishment for ‘carnal intercourse’ with corpses.

The High Court made the recommendations after acquitting a person under Section 376 of the IPC as the ‘rape’ provision does not have clause for convicting a person accused of having intercourse with a dead body.

The accused had murdered a woman and then had sexual intercourse with her body. The court, however, confirmed the rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.