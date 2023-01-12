Amid calls for recalling Governor Ravi, TN govt apprises President

In his brief interaction in Tamil with reporters at the national capital, Baalu refused to divulge the content of the letter submitted to the President, but only kept saying it was on behalf of the government and handed over by the TN Law Minister.



He indicated it could be 'presumed' the ongoing issues concerning the Governor, his "departure from traditions" could have been included.



"We don't know what is the conclusion portion as it is between the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the President of India... What the TN CM said has been conveyed to the President," he said, flanked by Regupathy and Lok Sabha member A Raja.



"We have told the President to go through (the memorandum) and take appropriate action as you (she) may deem fit," he added.



Ravi deviating from his customary address to the state Assembly on Monday and Stalin piloting a resolution against it had deepened the already strained relations between the state government and the Raj Bhavan, who have been at loggerheads over a number of issues including the NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu.



The chorus for Ravi's recall have since grown stronger in the state, especially from DMK's allies, although the BJP has backed the Governor.