Amid flak, Maha govt drops intent to track inter-caste marriages and sticks to monitoring interfaith couples

After Shradhha Walkar’s father Vikas Walkar met the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the latter indicated that the state would consider enacting a law on 'love-jihad' after a thorough study of similar legislation in other states. The ‘love-jihad’ law is so far applicable in most of the BJP-ruled states. Vikas had demanded a thorough investigation into the murder of his daughter and also asked to question parents of Aftab Poonawalla.

Within a few days, the Fadnavis government set up a 10-member panel to keep an eye on ‘inter-caste marriages’, and 'inter-faith marriages' headed by the Minister of Women and Child Mangal Prabhat Lodha. For the same, they released a Government Resolution (GR) stating to track both 'inter-caste' and 'inter-faith ' marriages .

However, the flak the government received made them hastily drop the inter-caste reference and stick to monitoring only inter-faith marriages. Fadnavis then told the media that they would like to promote ‘inter-caste’ marriages and the govt has been already providing incentive schemes to inter-caste couples. However there are various reports coming from the state that ‘inter-faith’ marriages are in a bad shape.

Less than a day after issuing the initial GR, the government amended it by removing 'inter-caste' marriages’ from mention. Lodya then sheepishly stated that that the word had inadvertently crept into the GR. Therefore, it was removed and only ‘inter-faith’ marriages are now the focus of the panel. “ We will only do counseling for the inter-faith married woman or her parents. Usually after the inter-faith marriages the chords between parents and the girl (daughter) are disconnected. We will only do counselling if anyone approaches us. If any complaint reaches the panel by the woman it won't go unheard. There will be no delay in action. The panel is the bridge between parents and married women,” added Lodha.