Amid looming CBI probe, Delhi excise policy may be extended by two more months

However, the new policy has not been sent to LG for approval which has caused the extension of this controversial ongoing policy. The department is mandated to come out with a revised policy every financial year.



The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which should have been replaced by the revised policy of 2022-23, has already been extended twice for two months each - firstly by May 31 and secondly by July 31 and now again it is likely to be extended for two months.



Talking on the issue, a source said that the work to implement the new policy is in progress, but that may not be completed in time to implement from August 1.



However, the AAP government under the revised excise policy 2022-23, is planning to allow restaurants, bars and clubs to stay open till 3 am to promote city's nightlife, allow home delivery of liquor, discontinue the compulsion opening of two liquor stores per ward, allow retailers to sell liquor chocolates and cigars etc to provide a better walk-in experience to consumers.