Amid poor air quality and cold, GB Nagar hospitals see spurt in respiratory cases

He told IANS that due to air pollution, a large number of people are suffering from respiratory diseases and are reaching private and government hospitals for treatment.



The most affected ones are those who go out for work during the morning and evening hours, those who have low immunity, and those who are already suffering from many diseases.



In coming days, if the air pollution and cold conditions continue to prevail, then the situation would likely to become even more concerning as it will contribute to spike in cases related to respiratory diseases.



The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temparature will fall further in coming days.