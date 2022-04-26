Amid power cuts, Goa Electricity Dept's handle has Twitter in splits

"I am also a consumer like you, now out of office but only a dept person on twitter. No special service to me I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any (sic)," it also said.



When users suggested that the unusual nature of the account's Twitter feed indicates the account has been hacked, the handle said: "I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note."



The quirky responses, with regularly occurring spelling errors, has got Twitter users to suggest that the person handling the Twitter handle was human, a rare thing at a time when verified handles often tend to tweet clean, crisp and to-the-point comments.